Short Interest in SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Drops By 42.3%

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

SMA Solar Technology Price Performance

Shares of SMTGY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.78. 344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813. SMA Solar Technology has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.63.

Get SMA Solar Technology alerts:

About SMA Solar Technology

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.