Short Interest in SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Drops By 42.3%

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
SMA Solar Technology Price Performance
Shares of SMTGY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.78. 344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813. SMA Solar Technology has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.63.
About SMA Solar Technology
