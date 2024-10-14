Short Interest in Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) Grows By 66.8%

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 370,900 shares, a growth of 66.8% from the September 15th total of 222,300 shares. Approximately 30.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 162,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Sunshine Biopharma Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SBFM traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $2.94. 43,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,114. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19. Sunshine Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $659.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($9.94) EPS for the quarter. Sunshine Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 16.09% and a negative net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter.

Sunshine Biopharma Company Profile

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of life-saving medicines in various therapeutic areas, including oncology and antivirals in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Prescription Generic Pharmaceuticals and Nonprescription Over-The-Counter Products.

