Short Interest in Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Increases By 33.3%

Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Thinkific Labs Price Performance
THNCF remained flat at $1.94 on Monday. Thinkific Labs has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $3.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59.
About Thinkific Labs
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Thinkific Labs
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Champion Homes: The Focus on Affordability Makes It a Winner
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Stocks Targeted by Short Sellers Making Strong Recoveries
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Financial Sector Breakout Signals Strength: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Thinkific Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thinkific Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.