Short Interest in Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Increases By 33.3%

Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Thinkific Labs Price Performance

THNCF remained flat at $1.94 on Monday. Thinkific Labs has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $3.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59.

About Thinkific Labs

Thinkific Labs Inc engages in the development, marketing, and support management of cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

