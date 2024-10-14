Short Interest in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Increases By 32.6%

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the September 15th total of 3,530,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 821,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

TKO Group Price Performance

NYSE:TKO traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $127.52. The stock had a trading volume of 435,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,175. TKO Group has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $128.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.91.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $851.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TKO Group will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other TKO Group news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $2,394,792.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,018 shares in the company, valued at $23,218,499.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $3,560,543.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,822.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $2,394,792.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,218,499.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TKO Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,995,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,121 shares during the last quarter. XN LP increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 100.9% during the first quarter. XN LP now owns 1,983,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,381,000 after purchasing an additional 996,161 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 267.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,320,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,640,000 after acquiring an additional 961,880 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,065,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,004,000 after purchasing an additional 557,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 1st quarter worth $43,999,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TKO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Pivotal Research started coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on TKO Group in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.93.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

