Short Interest in Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Expands By 35.0%

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,000 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the September 15th total of 124,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tokyu Fudosan Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TTUUF opened at $6.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19. Tokyu Fudosan has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $8.13.
Tokyu Fudosan Company Profile
