Short Interest in Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) Rises By 45.2%

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the September 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 888,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Universal Music Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNVGY opened at 12.94 on Monday. Universal Music Group has a 12-month low of 11.29 and a 12-month high of 15.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of 12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of 14.06.

Universal Music Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.0845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd.

About Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

