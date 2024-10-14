Short Interest in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Drops By 19.4%

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 663,600 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the September 15th total of 823,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VMBS opened at $46.47 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $47.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.84.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

