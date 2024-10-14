Short Interest in Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF) Declines By 37.9%

Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the September 15th total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Varta Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VARGF opened at $20.20 on Monday. Varta has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20.

About Varta

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of micro and household batteries, large-format batteries, battery solutions, and energy storage systems in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Micro Batteries, Lithium-Ion CoinPower, Consumer Batteries, Energy Storage Systems, and Other.

