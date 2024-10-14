Short Interest in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Increases By 28.5%

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 348,200 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the September 15th total of 271,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 12.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
VivoPower International Stock Up 17.6 %
Shares of VVPR stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $0.92. 263,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,331. VivoPower International has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51.
VivoPower International Company Profile
