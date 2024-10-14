Short Interest in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Increases By 28.5%

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 348,200 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the September 15th total of 271,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 12.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

VivoPower International Stock Up 17.6 %

Shares of VVPR stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $0.92. 263,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,331. VivoPower International has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51.

VivoPower International Company Profile

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

