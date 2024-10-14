Short Interest in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL) Declines By 38.8%

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the September 15th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ HLAL opened at $51.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $538.41 million, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average is $49.82. Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF has a 12-month low of $39.62 and a 12-month high of $52.81.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Increases Dividend

About Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%.

The Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA Shariah index, a principles-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US equities. HLAL was launched on Jul 16, 2019 and is managed by Wahed.

