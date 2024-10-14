SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $158.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SITE. Stifel Nicolaus cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $114.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $148.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 1.53. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $114.60 and a 12-month high of $188.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.01 and its 200 day moving average is $144.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $113,297.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,893.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.7% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 35.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

