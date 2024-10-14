Sivia Capital Partners LLC Buys 336 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Comcast by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,441 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 29,835 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $41.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,790,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,650,324. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

