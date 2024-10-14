Sivia Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 46,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 1.7 %

BABA stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.32. 12,625,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,837,107. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.88 and a 200-day moving average of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $117.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.35.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

