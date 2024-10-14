Sivia Capital Partners LLC Purchases 59 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at $795,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 43.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $4,027,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $21,970,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 38.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $3.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $358.91. 210,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $351.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.94. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $255.22 and a 1-year high of $374.63.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total transaction of $2,696,202.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,213.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 220,068 shares of company stock worth $71,811,372. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $386.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.68.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

