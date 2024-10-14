Sivia Capital Partners LLC Purchases 71 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $208.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.36.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.2 %

TMUS traded up $2.61 on Monday, hitting $215.65. The company had a trading volume of 664,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,494,948. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.85 and a 52-week high of $215.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $26,030,472.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,183,874.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $26,030,472.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,183,874.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,492 shares of company stock valued at $60,161,906 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

