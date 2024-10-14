Sivia Capital Partners LLC Sells 31 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ASML from $1,202.00 to $1,207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,071.80.

ASML stock traded up $30.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $871.68. 1,109,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,466. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $844.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $923.92. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $573.86 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09. The company has a market cap of $343.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $1.8732 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

