SMART Global (SGH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SMART Global Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $20.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.23. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $29.81.
Insider Activity at SMART Global
In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $266,946.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,157.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SMART Global news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $59,814.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,201.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $266,946.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,157.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,527 shares of company stock valued at $917,413 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
SMART Global Company Profile
SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.
