Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Purchases 1,707 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,119,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up 2.3% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas owned approximately 3.05% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $40,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPEI stock opened at $18.98 on Monday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.47.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

