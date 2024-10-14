Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Purchases 187 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.50.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.5 %

UNP stock opened at $242.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $199.97 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

