Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Reduces Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lessened its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 2.4 %

PNC opened at $187.77 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $189.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.20. The firm has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.74%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total transaction of $231,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,729,288.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total value of $231,570.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,975 shares in the company, valued at $102,729,288.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,420 shares of company stock worth $4,212,785. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

