Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Sells 150 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas decreased its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $906,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 98.5% during the second quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,607.2% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 61,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 57,973 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $74.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.14. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $85.20.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2302 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

