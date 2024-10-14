So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Short Interest Update

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a growth of 66.4% from the September 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

So-Young International Stock Performance

SY stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,051. The firm has a market cap of $110.77 million, a PE ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. So-Young International has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $1.52.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.06 million during the quarter. So-Young International had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $0.80 price target (down previously from $1.50) on shares of So-Young International in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers So-Young Mobile App that offers users medical aesthetic knowledge and experience to reach an informed medical aesthetic treatment decision and make reservations for treatment with medical professionals and medical aesthetic institutions; So-Young Beauty which provides similar interfaces and functions as the mobile app, as well as serves as additional access points to the platform; and medical aesthetic community content through its website soyoung.com.

