SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Short Interest Down 62.0% in September

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the September 15th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

SOL Global Investments Stock Performance

Shares of SOL Global Investments stock remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Friday. 180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,450. SOL Global Investments has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.

SOL Global Investments Company Profile

SOL Global Investments Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in growth capital to small and mid-sized businesses. The firm primarily invests in U.S cannabis industry, CBD, health and wellness, E-sports, electric mobility sector. SOL Global Investments Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

