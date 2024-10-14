SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Trading Down 3.7% – Should You Sell?

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.69 and last traded at $12.71. 133,884 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 548,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SolarWinds

SolarWinds Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.86 and a beta of 0.97.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.67 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarWinds

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWI. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 14.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 344.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 1.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 156,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 7.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 28.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SolarWinds

(Get Free Report)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.