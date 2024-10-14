Solayer SOL Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $101.95 Million (SSOL)

Solayer SOL (SSOL) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Solayer SOL has a total market capitalization of $101.95 million and approximately $983,127.92 worth of Solayer SOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solayer SOL token can currently be purchased for about $152.38 or 0.00243683 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Solayer SOL has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.63 or 0.00253681 BTC.

About Solayer SOL

Solayer SOL’s total supply is 983,813 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,065 tokens. The official website for Solayer SOL is solayer.org. Solayer SOL’s official Twitter account is @solayer_labs.

Buying and Selling Solayer SOL

According to CryptoCompare, “Solayer SOL (sSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Solayer SOL has a current supply of 949,900.78571393. The last known price of Solayer SOL is 150.4077794 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $780,656.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solayer.org/.”

