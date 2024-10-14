Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Short Interest Up 66.7% in September

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Solera National Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SLRK stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.80. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,781. Solera National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 million, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.50.

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter.

Solera National Bancorp Company Profile

Solera National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time and demand deposits, and individual retirement accounts (IRA), as well as certificates of deposit; and real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing.

