Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 406.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $130.11 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.51.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

