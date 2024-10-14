Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 796 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF during the second quarter worth $72,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF in the first quarter valued at $156,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF stock opened at $50.42 on Monday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.13 and its 200-day moving average is $46.42.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

