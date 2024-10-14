Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $287,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $411.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $113.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $387.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.27. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $420.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.69.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

