Sound Income Strategies LLC Invests $185,000 in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the second quarter worth $10,691,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,235,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,590,000 after acquiring an additional 150,988 shares during the last quarter. Gimbal Financial boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3,125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 127,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 123,696 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 270,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,910,000 after purchasing an additional 85,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 264,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,061,000 after purchasing an additional 75,178 shares during the period.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

ONEQ opened at $72.35 on Monday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $73.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.73.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

