Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 1,563 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 125.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,808 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC's holdings in Leidos were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 1.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 69,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Leidos by 3,896.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Leidos by 8.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $167.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.80. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.30 and a 1 year high of $168.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Leidos's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,241.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Leidos news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total value of $153,798.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,689.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,241.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.92.

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

