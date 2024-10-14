Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 1,475 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 37.5% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 6,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Bright Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $234,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,141,173.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,092 shares of company stock valued at $35,644,136 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. DA Davidson raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.90.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $164.52 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.46 and a twelve month high of $193.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

