Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 576 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,104 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 83,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,667 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 7,703 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $94.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.32, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.23 and a 1 year high of $123.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

