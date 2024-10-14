Sound Income Strategies LLC Takes $155,000 Position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AHR. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,317,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $914,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,269,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,967,000. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Shares of AHR stock opened at $24.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $26.77.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.55 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.