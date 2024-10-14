Sound Income Strategies LLC Takes $155,000 Position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AHR. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,317,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $914,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,269,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,967,000. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.
American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance
Shares of AHR stock opened at $24.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $26.77.
American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Healthcare REIT
American Healthcare REIT Company Profile
Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Healthcare REIT
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.