Sound Income Strategies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $199.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.01. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $199.87. The firm has a market cap of $86.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

