Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) & Hilton Food Group (OTCMKTS:HLFGY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Hilton Food Group (OTCMKTS:HLFGY – Get Free Report) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Hilton Food Group and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilton Food Group N/A N/A N/A Sow Good -19.05% -91.69% -23.25%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hilton Food Group and Sow Good”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hilton Food Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sow Good $41.61 million 2.53 -$3.06 million ($0.35) -29.60

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hilton Food Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sow Good.

10.7% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hilton Food Group and Sow Good, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilton Food Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sow Good has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 68.92%. Given Sow Good’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sow Good is more favorable than Hilton Food Group.

Summary

Sow Good beats Hilton Food Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hilton Food Group

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls. The company also offers meals, that includes sandwiches, wraps, baguettes, hummus, salad, pizza, garlic bread, soup, ready meals, pasta sauce, meal kits, slow cooked, and ready to cook foods. The company supplies its products for international food retailers. It operates in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, the Republic of Ireland, Sweden, Denmark, Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Portugal, Australia, and New Zealand. Hilton Food Group plc was founded in 1994 and is based in Huntingdon, the United Kingdom.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. produces and sells freeze-dried candy, snacks, smoothies, and granola in the United States. It markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused websites, as well as through the business-to-business sales channels. The company offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Sow Good Inc. in January 2021. Sow Good Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Irving, Texas.

