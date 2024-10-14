SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 188.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $430.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,042. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $323.21 and a fifty-two week high of $430.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $398.93.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

