SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 191.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,326 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 3.1% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $21,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock opened at $245.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.75. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $173.24 and a 52-week high of $247.37.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

