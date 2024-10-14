SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.33 and last traded at $89.33, with a volume of 15070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.92.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Michael S. Ryan Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $431,000.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

