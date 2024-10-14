SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Stock Position Increased by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XAR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,065,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,069 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,029,000 after buying an additional 25,649 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,479,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 148,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,744,000 after acquiring an additional 18,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,248,000 after purchasing an additional 63,542 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of XAR opened at $160.26 on Monday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $111.86 and a 1-year high of $160.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.14.
About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF
The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
