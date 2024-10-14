SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. McCarthy & Cox acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 42,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $321,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $141.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $142.62.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.