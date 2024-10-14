SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $576.01 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $576.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $555.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $546.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

