Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.5% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 616,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,748,000 after purchasing an additional 48,225 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 78.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 26,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 59.8% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 569,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,689,000 after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $116.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.83. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $116.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SFM. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $545,801.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,338,307.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $545,801.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,338,307.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Fortunato sold 7,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $776,710.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,084.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,221 shares of company stock valued at $12,296,487 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

