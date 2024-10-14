Stablepoint Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,493,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,488 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 18,405 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

D stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.51. 305,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,376,744. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.01. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $58.94.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dominion Energy

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.