Stablepoint Partners LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 20,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 651,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after buying an additional 21,564 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.53. 533,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,202,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $47.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average is $42.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.14.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

