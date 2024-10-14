Stablepoint Partners LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 85,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balanced Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.07. The stock had a trading volume of 75,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,672. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.92. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

