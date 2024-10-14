Stablepoint Partners LLC Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Stablepoint Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,171,516,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,778.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $641,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,947 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 34.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $997,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,781 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $238,770,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.97. 282,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,020,073. The company has a market capitalization of $191.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.18. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.33 and a 12 month high of $230.63.

Insider Activity

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,229,207.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,229,207.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,407 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.38.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

