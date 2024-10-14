Stablepoint Partners LLC Has $5.83 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,791 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 1.1% of Stablepoint Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 16,402 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $789,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 12,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 132,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.14.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE MDT traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.35. 209,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,259,197. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.44. The firm has a market cap of $114.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.