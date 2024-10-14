Stablepoint Partners LLC Purchases 1,651 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 64.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,828,000 after purchasing an additional 564,662 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 619.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,865,000 after purchasing an additional 477,706 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 429.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,360,000 after purchasing an additional 242,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,972,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $3,203,489.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 400,390 shares in the company, valued at $119,027,939.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $3,203,489.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 400,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,027,939.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,962 shares of company stock worth $27,289,518. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $319.26. The stock had a trading volume of 468,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,222,385. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.17 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $268.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 604.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. HSBC raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $302.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.