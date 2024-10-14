Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,186 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $95.01. The company had a trading volume of 586,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,488,266. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.16.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

